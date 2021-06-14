(Bloomberg) -- A dangerous heat wave settling in across California and Arizona will last all week and push temperatures as high as 119 degrees Fahrenheit (48 Celsius), raising the risk of blackouts and power shortages as cooling demand surges.

Heat warnings that stretch from Los Angeles to Phoenix and north nearly to Oregon will be in place through Saturday evening, the National Weather Service said Monday. Southern California temperatures were forecast to hit 108 degrees, with the highest readings expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

Hot weather that could topple records across the Southwest poses the first significant test of the region’s power grid this year, and comes as a historic drought grips the region. Air conditioning demand could tax California’s power grid, though there are no plans for rolling blackouts such as those that darkened parts of the state during a powerful heat wave in August.

In response to those outages, the first in 20 years, California ordered utility companies to line up extra power supplies for this summer, and giant batteries have been connected to the grid to provide extra power in a pinch.

While cooling demand will surge, the heat comes just before the summer solstice, making sunlight available for longer to power the region’s solar farms. It also helps that wind output tends to be strong in June, and even though a drought has left hydropower dams depleted, it’s still early enough in the season that they will be able to shore up supplies, according to energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie Ltd.

Day-ahead power prices in Southern California jumped 123% to average $64.44 a megawatt-hour for on-peak hours, the most since Feb. 18, according to the firm’s data.

Afternoon temperatures this week could reach 110 degrees to 119 degrees in Arizona, south and west of Phoenix, the weather service said. The inland valleys near San Diego may reach 106. Officials warned that people should stay indoors if possible.

In Southern California, the weather service also warned of elevated wildfire risk in Santa Barbara County through Tuesday morning due to high winds and drying vegetation. In response, Edison International’s Southern California Edison said that it may need to cut power to 5,160 customers in the county to prevent live wires from sparking blazes, according to a post on its website.

