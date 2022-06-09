(Bloomberg) -- California’s primary election results provide the latest indication that voters stand to unleash their angst about rising crime and the high cost of goods towards President Joe Biden’s party in the November midterm elections.

US Representative Karen Bass trailed billionaire Republican-turned-Democrat Rick Caruso in Los Angeles’s mayoral primary on Tuesday, and the two are headed for a fall run-off. Caruso, a shopping mall developer, ran on a law-and-order agenda to address the city’s surging crime and homelessness. In San Francisco, some 60% of voters favored ousting district attorney Chesa Boudin, who entered office pledging progressive reforms to the criminal justice system.

Anxiety around public safety is emerging alongside inflation as top concerns among voters heading into November midterm elections that will determine control of Congress. Democrats, which currently have a 220 to 208 advantage over Republicans in the House, have struggled to beat-back GOP attacks that the party is soft on crime amid a post-pandemic surge in homeless encampments, looting and shootings.

“I can’t sit here as a Democrat and tell you that the results from California were not concerning,” said Doug Sosnik, a Democratic strategist, who was an adviser to former president Bill Clinton. “People are concerned about their economic security and they’re concerned about their personal security.”

Two years ago, in the wake of a discourse on civil rights following the murder of George Floyd, there were calls from the Democrats’ progressive wing of the party to defund the police. And while that sentiment never took hold across the party -- Bass, in particular, has long been critical of the notion -- Republicans have used it as a cudgel against Democrats.

Violent crime in Los Angeles is up 16% since 2020, with murders increasing 34% and property crimes by 8.5%, police data shows.

Sosnik said the results for the state’s primary for controller were particularly troubling, because it signaled low turnout among Democrats. Republican Lanhee Chen has so far received over 1.2 million votes, or roughly just 9,000 more than the top two Democrats combined, according to data compiled by the Associated Press. No Republican has won a statewide California office since 2006, when Arnold Schwarzenegger was elected governor and Steve Poizner won as insurance commissioner.

‘Political Zeitgeist’

“It’s going to be very difficult to change what I call the political zeitgeist of the year,” Sosnik said.

Historically, the president’s party loses congressional seats during midterm elections held during their first terms. Beyond concern about rising crime levels, Democrats face headwinds in the form of Biden’s sour approval rating and voter frustration with inflation near the highest level in 40 years.

Biden traveled to Los Angeles on Wednesday to host the Summit of the Americas. But before he left Washington, he stopped on the tarmac outside of Air Force One to address the results of Tuesday’s election. There were primaries in California, Iowa and New Jersey, among other states.

“I think the voters sent a clear message last night: Both parties have to step up and do something about crime, as well as gun violence,” Biden said.

Biden, who in his March State of the Union address reiterated that he favors funding the police, on Wednesday told reporters that his 2021 pandemic recovery legislation included “billions of dollars” intended to hire police officers and reform police departments. But “very few have done it,” he said.

The American Rescue Plan provided some $350 billion for state, local, territorial and tribal governments to plug expected tax-revenue declines during the pandemic. He said that he also asked for $300 million in his budget request to Congress this year to hire and retrain police.

A late May poll conducted by UC Berkley Institute of Governmental Studies, co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times, showed that voters considered homelessness as the most important issue in casting ballots for mayor, followed by crime and public safety.

Top Concern

Nationally, a May Emerson College poll showed that the economy is the top concern for 49% of voters, followed by crime with 12%. They both jumped 9 percentage points from April, according to Emerson.

“They’re upset about the problems of homelessness,” Caruso said in his speech Tuesday night. “They’re upset about the problems of crime, corruption. But they’re also upset that our city government seems to accept these problems. As if life has to be this way. What the voters are saying tonight is no it doesn’t.”

Bass supporters argue she will be strong in a narrower field in November, because traditional progressive and liberal Democratic candidates garnered more than 50% of the vote in the primary.

“In the runoff, Karen Bass will be boosted by an invigorated base of supporters in a unified effort with the progressive base of the city,” Anna Bahr, a spokeswoman with the Bass campaign said in a statement Wednesday.

And yet it wasn’t a lost night for progressives. Even as voters removed Boudin, Los Angeles County’s tough-on-crime sheriff, Alex Villanueva, fell far short of the 50% majority needed to avoid a runoff this fall.

Caruso didn’t manage to win the LA mayoral race outright despite significantly outspending all of the candidates, including Bass. Now, he may be the underdog in November when a younger, more diverse and progressive electorate is likely to turn out.

Too Extreme

Longtime California political observer Dan Schnur said both Boudin and Villanueva had proven too extreme for voters.

“It’s two different law enforcement officers who veered off track in completely different directions,” said Schnur, a former spokesman for Republican Governor Pete Wilson who now teaches political communication at several California universities. “San Francisco voters wanted a reformer -- they didn’t realize they were getting a zealot. Los Angeles voters wanted a progressive -- they didn’t realize they were getting an arch-conservative.”

Schnur said Tuesday’s results -- including Caruso’s strong showing -- show Democratic voters are looking for more aggressive action on the issues plaguing the state.

Joel Benenson, a Democratic pollster, said that progressives have time to sharpen their messaging before November. And that they can draw contrasts with Republicans on the economy and crime, particularly in statewide races.

“California is a blue state, but it’s gone back and forth a lot,” Benenson said. “You’ve got to win the middle. If you think you can win by just talking to the base then you’re going to struggle.”

