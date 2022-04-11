(Bloomberg) -- Enrollment in California’s public school system shrank for a fifth consecutive year, with the pandemic intensifying declines in the most-populous U.S. state.

Total enrollment for students grades K-12 in the 2021-22 school year fell 1.8% to roughly 5.9 million, a drop of more than 110,000, according to data released Monday by the California Department of Education. The largest drops occurred in grades one, four, seven, and nine, while kindergarten and 12th grade reported increases.

Covid-19 has played a large part in an exodus of students in school districts across the country. In California, home to some of the strictest virus-mitigation measures, pandemic disruptions played a “large part” in the enrollment drop-off, the education department said. It predicted declines will continue.

Large urban districts accounted for roughly a third of the student decreases. State officials are approaching families of chronically absent students in an effort to lure them back.

Initially, some experts expected U.S. school rosters to bounce back once in-person instruction returned. Continued declines, like those reported in California, pose a risk to the longer-term health of the education system and could put fiscal pressure on schools.

Typically, student headcounts factor into school budget formulas, but districts in California won’t be penalized for falling enrollment this academic year because of a state law enacted during the pandemic.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.