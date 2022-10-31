(Bloomberg) -- Rain and snow sweeping Northern California through Wednesday will bring some immediate relief from wildfire threats, but the longer-term risk of blazes lingers across the state.

Light rains will fall across lower elevations, while as much as 6 to 8 inches (15 to 20 centimeters) could fall in the mountains at 5,000 feet and higher, said Chelsea Peters, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Sacramento. The storm will be followed by gusting winds, though they aren’t likely to raise the fire threat because of the rain and snow.

“We are expecting a system to dig into our area late tonight and impact the Northern California area and most of the West,” Peters said.

Across California, 7,095 wildfires have charred 362,232 acres so far this year, which is well below last year’s nearly 2.5 million acres and the five-year average, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, commonly called Cal Fire.

While this week’s storm will help improve the immediate fire threat across the state, there needs to be a series of big systems coming on a regular basis “before we can really start to be optimistic,” said Isaac Sanchez, a Cal Fire spokesman. “That is what we want to see because that is what leads to an improvement.”

There is a potential for another storm next week, but forecasters are still watching computer outlooks for clues as to how powerful it will be.

