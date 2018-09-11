(Bloomberg) -- California’s insurance regulator ordered the National Rifle Association to stop marketing an insurance product without being licensed.

A “Carry Guard” product was allegedly being marketed by the NRA in emails sent to subscribers that featured the group’s spokeswoman Dana Loesch and Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre, the regulator said Tuesday in a statement. In May, New York regulators said an investigation found that the NRA marketed those policies online and through the mail, while not having a license to do so.

The NRA fought back against New York in May, filing a lawsuit that accused the Department of Financial Services of abusing power and stifling free speech. Gun-control advocates have compared the Carry Guard insurance policies to “murder insurance.” The NRA can request a hearing to review the California regulator’s order, which is over a policy that covers bodily injury or property damages that result from the legal use of a firearm, the regulator said.

The NRA and its attorney didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment after regular business hours.

