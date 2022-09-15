(Bloomberg) -- California regulators on Thursday took away a key incentive for builders to use natural gas in new homes and commercial buildings as the state seeks to reduce greenhouse gasses and reach its climate goals.

Utilities won’t be allowed to bill customers for part of the cost of extending a natural gas line to a new residential or commercial building starting in July, according to a decision by the California Public Utilities Commission. The regulation is designed to discourage the use of gas in buildings, which accounts for 10% of the state’s overall emissions.

California is the first state to end these payments, which were passed on to builders as subsidies. The decision is estimated to save ratepayers about $164 million a year, the commission said.

The move is among a flurry of recent actions taken by the most populous US state to wean its economy off of fossil fuels. California lawmakers passed a series of climate measures last month including codifying a requirement that the state be carbon neutral by 2045. In addition, the state’s air regulators recently put into effect a plan to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered cars by 2035.

Already, 50 cities and towns in California, including San Francisco, have passed regulations that ban or discourage the use of gas in new buildings.

The state’s big investor-owned utilities, including PG&E Corp. and Sempra Energy’s Southern California Gas Co., opposed eliminating the gas line subsidies for non-residential customers, saying it will drive up costs for certain industries who don’t yet have access to viable alternative low-carbon energy sources. The utilities also called for a phased-in approach to removing subsidies for new home gas hookups.

The commission said the changes will help bring the state closer to meeting its carbon-reduction goals and improve the quality of life and health of customers.

