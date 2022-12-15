(Bloomberg) -- California will sharply reduce the incentive that encouraged more than a million homeowners and businesses to install rooftop solar panels and cemented the Golden State as a green energy pioneer.

State regulators unanimously voted Thursday to cut the compensation homeowners get for their systems’ excess electricity by about 75%. The existing program pays solar customers the full retail electricity price for that excess power, a perk that some state officials say disproportionately hurts low-income residents who are less likely to own solar panels.

"This decision is more equitable than the status quo," said Alice Reynolds, president of the California Public Utilities Commission who was Governor Gavin Newsom’s former energy advisor and appointed to the PUC by the governor.

The decision came after regulators heard more than three hours of public comment with most speakers voicing opposition to the subsidy cut, saying it would run counter to the state’s climate goals. The commissioners defended their decision, saying they weren't biased in favor of the utilities they're tasked with regulating.

The decision is a blow to rooftop installers and financiers -- and risks slowing the growth of an industry that Newsom calls “essential to California’s future” to meet the state’s ambitious goal to becoming carbon neutral by 2045. It also marks a significant shift in policy for a state that takes pride in being at the vanguard of the energy transition, with implications that could reverberate well beyond California’s borders. States such as North Carolina, New Hampshire and Arkansas are also considering changes to their rooftop solar incentive programs.

“My biggest worry is this will spread like a contagion through the rest of the country,” Ahmad Faruqui, an energy economist who has become more supportive of rooftop solar after testifying on behalf of utilities as a principal at the Brattle Group, a research consultancy, said before the vote. “The utility industry is hoping California will be the first to strike this mortal blow on solar.”

California is easily the biggest producer of rooftop solar power — thanks to the incentive program the state adopted more than two decades ago, which ultimately ushered rooftop systems into the mainstream. This year, the Golden State will account for about one-third of all US residential capacity installed, according to Pol Lezcano, an analyst at BloombergNEF.

Read: Fight over solar subsidy tests California’s climate commitment

The state’s subsidy has driven revenue for several solar installers and financing companies, including SolarCity, which Tesla Inc. acquired in 2016. About 1.5 million California homes and businesses now have solar systems with a capacity of more than 12,000 megawatts of renewable power, or the equivalent of 12 nuclear reactors.

But California’s investor-owned utilities say the incentives have led to higher electric prices for those who can’t use or afford solar panels — which, they argue, isn’t fully rectified in the state’s new plan. Utilities — along with some consumer groups — say customers with rooftop systems are able to reduce their bills to the point where they don’t pay their fair share of costs of maintaining the grid, which then fall on non-solar customers, driving up their collective utility bills to the tune of about $4.6 billion annually.

Earlier this year, Matthew Freedman, an attorney with the Utility Reform Network, told Bloomberg that the rooftop solar payments have a "reverse Robinhood effect" that is "profoundly unfair."

The debate over solar subsidies comes as California officials have grown increasingly concerned about soaring electricity bills. Rates have increased by about 25% since 2017, according to government data, as utilities including PG&E Corp. pass along billions of dollars in costs from hardening the grid in their territory to prevent catastrophic wildfires and making other infrastructure improvements.

In addition to reducing payments for selling excess power, the plan also is intended to encourage new solar customers to get batteries. Under the new payment structure, the CPUC will adopt a variable pricing model, allowing utilities to pay homeowners more for their energy surplus during periods of grid stress, and less when there is ample power. Battery storage can help California ease potential power shortages on hot summer evenings when the sun goes down but demand for electricity remains high.

For at least a year, officials in the state have telegraphed looming wholesale changes to the solar subsidy. An original proposal would have imposed new monthly connection fees for rooftop systems, which the solar industry contended would crush business. That plan was criticized by celebrities, solar advocates including Tesla’s Elon Musk — as well as Newsom, who has staked part of his legacy locally and nationally to California's carbon-slashing efforts.

While the revised plan no longer includes monthly fees, it still garnered sharp pushback from solar companies. The California Public Utilities Commission’s plan will “protect utility monopolies and boost their profits, while making solar less affordable and delaying the goal of 100% clean energy,” said Bernadette Del Chiaro, executive director of the California Solar & Storage Association.

(Updates throughout)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.