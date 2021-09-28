(Bloomberg) -- A legal challenge by a conservative activist group to California’s first-in-the-nation mandate that companies include women on boards of public companies is headed for a trial.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Maureen Duffy-Lewis denied separate requests by Judicial Watch and California to resolve the case without a trial. Court records show that there are “triable issues of material fact,” Duffy-Lewis said in her order. A jury trial is set for Oct. 25.

