(Bloomberg) -- Hurricane-force winds battered the seas off California, while heavy rains raised flood risks from San Francisco to San Diego, as another powerful Pacific storm arrived on the state’s doorstep.

Rain will become heavier in central California and spread south toward Los Angeles, accompanied by heavy winds through most of the day, said Marc Chenard, a senior branch forecaster at the US Weather Prediction Center.

“The heavier stuff is still to come,” Chenard said early Sunday. “We should start to see impacts increase as we go through the morning into the afternoon.”

The storm marks the second strong atmospheric river to roll in off the Pacific in a week. Wind gusts may reach 92 miles per hour (148 kph) in the ocean just offshore, shaking trees and rattling power lines on the coast to cause power outages. As the landscape has been saturated by previous rains, the risk of more flooding and mudslides will rise through at least Tuesday.

Power outages were building across central California as dawn approached spreading from Mendocino County in the north to Fresno in the Central Valley, according to PowerOutage.us. Meanwhile, San Francisco International Airport reported about 3% of its Sunday flights were canceled as of 5 a.m. local time, FlightAware said.

“The winds will pick up,” said Adam Douty, a meteorologist with commercial forecaster AccuWeather Inc. “Today is the worst of it from the wind.”

Douty said Los Angeles will likely get the heaviest rain out of the system, with as much as 12 inches (30 centimeters) falling in the mountains and 4 to 8 inches in the city itself. “That will lead to all the impact the significant flooding threats, debris flows in burn scar areas.”

Offshore, storm and hurricane-force-wind warnings spread along the coast from north of San Francisco south to Los Angeles. In some areas waves may top 23 feet (7 meters) and conditions were expected to be so ferocious they “will likely capsize or damage vessels,” the National Weather Service said. Inland, warnings against floods, heavy snow and high winds run from the border with Oregon in the north to Mexico in the south.

Snow by the foot is forecast to fall in the Sierra Nevada range in eastern California.

The storm will likely start to move off by Tuesday. “They won’t really won’t dry out until midweek,” Douty said.

