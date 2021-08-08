(Bloomberg) -- The Dixie Fire has torched almost half a million acres in California and on Sunday it officially became the state’s second-largest wildfire ever, according to California’s Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The blaze has prompted mass evacuations through four counties as it continues to tear across the region this weekend. It was just 21% contained on Sunday, the department said.

California’s eight biggest wildfires have all burned since December 2017, department statistics show. Last year’s August Complex fire that destroyed more than 1 million acres (405,000 hectares) remains the largest.

The Dixie Fire started on July 13 and is among more than a dozen major fires burning across the state. It destroyed much of the northern Sierra Nevada town of Greenville last week, leveling buildings and melting lamp posts.

PG&E Corp. has conceded that the fire may have been sparked by one of its power lines. On Friday, a judge ordered the troubled utility to identity each of the California wildfires its equipment started this year. Destruction from the Dixie Fire could be yet another blow for PG&E, which emerged from bankruptcy last year after sparking a series of deadly wildfires in 2017 and 2018.

