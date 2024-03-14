(Bloomberg) -- A California ballot measure to authorize a marquee aspect of Governor Gavin Newsom’s plan to reduce homelessness is on track to pass, but the narrow margin signals diminished support for his agenda.

Proposition 1, which would authorize the state to issue $6.4 billion in bonds, is barely leading by less than half a percentage point in the preliminary count from the March 5 election. The final tally is expected in the coming days, with about 89% of votes counted as of Thursday, but the main group opposing the measure conceded that the remaining votes are likely to secure its approval.

The proposition is central to the Democratic governor’s efforts to overhaul California’s mental health care system and address the persistent issue of homelessness in a state where more than 180,000 people are unhoused. This includes the establishment of CARE Courts, aimed at mandating treatment for those with severe mental illnesses, and providing more housing including for veterans.

The race’s close call has prompted some observers to deem it a political misstep, reflecting a growing reluctance among voters to channel billions of dollars to funding initiatives as the homeless crisis escalates and as the state faces a record $73 billion budget deficit.

“It’s a big disappointment for Newsom and his team that the vote was this close,” said Democratic state senator Dave Cortese. “This was a cornerstone piece of legislation for him.”

Anthony York, a Newsom spokesperson, dismissed the prospect of waning support for the governor’s proposals. “Sometimes big victories are won by small margins,” York said in a statement. “Prop. 1 is the most significant reform to our mental health system in decades.”

In a state where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-to-1, Republicans made up a larger percentage of the early vote, which could have also influenced the results of Prop 1.

“People are frustrated with the fact that there is a significant amount of money being spent by cities, counties, the state and the federal government relating to homelessness, and they’re not seeing the kind of results that they would like to see,” said Ron Galperin, a former Los Angeles city controller.

(Updates second paragraph with most recent vote tally)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.