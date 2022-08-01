(Bloomberg) -- California’s largest fire has left two people dead as it rages out of control south of the Oregon border.

The McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County has expanded to 55,493 acres, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, as firefighters face soaring temperatures and a weather phenomenon known as dry lightning that may help the blaze spread.

The two victims were were found in a car off Highway 96, according to a statement from the Siskiyou County Sheriff. Parts of that road have been closed and areas around the fire have been evacuated.

The McKinney blaze started Friday and has quickly expanded, more than doubling the total number of acres consumed by fire across California this year. It has surpassed the Oak Fire near Yosemite National Park as the state’s largest.

Prior to this incident, 4,679 fires had burned a total of 53,160 acres in the state, according to Cal Fire. That’s well below the five-year average of 415,274 acres.

High temperatures across Northern California and the Pacific Northwest have led to instability in the atmosphere that can trigger sporadic thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service. However, the air is so dry that in some cases, lightning can occur without rain reaching the ground, potentially igniting grasses, brush and trees left parched by months of drought.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.