(Bloomberg) -- California’s top elected officials vowed to place a measure on the ballot as soon as November that would amend the state’s constitution to enshrine abortion rights in the liberal bastion, following the leak of a draft majority U.S. Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

“If the Supreme Court of the United States won’t protect our bodily autonomy, California will make sure our constitution won’t leave any room for confusion,” Senate President pro tempore Toni Atkins said during a Sacramento briefing Tuesday.

Governor Gavin Newsom and the Democratic-controlled state legislature have taken steps toward making the most-populous state a haven for abortion seekers and a leader in protecting reproductive rights. California legalized abortion in 1967, years before the Roe v. Wade decision. A poll last year by the Public Policy Institute of California found that 77% of adults in the state don’t want Roe overturned.

An advisory group backed by the Newsom in December recommended expanding access to out-of-state residents, including potentially helping to cover their costs, as part of a wide-ranging report listing actions to ensure abortion protections. In March, he signed legislation to eliminate out-of-pocket expenses for the procedure.

If the Supreme Court overturns or weakens Roe v. Wade, the decision preventing abortion bans, 26 states may move forward with restrictions. That could result in a nearly 3,000% increase of out-of-state women seeking the procedure in California, according to the report from the advisory group, the California Future of Abortion Council, which cited data from the Guttmacher Institute.

A package of 13 bills based on the group’s recommendations is moving through the legislature. The measures include funding abortion organizations and training for a more diverse field of health-care providers, reducing bureaucratic hurdles and enacting legal protections for providers and patients coming from anti-abortion states as well providing financial assistance to those seeking care.

“This is an investment in telling our most vulnerable community members that they matter and we’re going to use the full strength of our budget, our legislation and the leadership here to ensure that they have access to dignity and health care,” Assemblymember Cristina Garcia said during the briefing. “This moment has just increased the sense of urgency that we need to do both for our individuals here in California and for those seeking refuge as well.”

Two-thirds of lawmakers must approve the constitutional amendment, and the same share of voters must support it. Although California has long recognized the right to privacy, the measure would make it “crystal clear” that the state does the same for reproductive rights, Atkins said.

“We will not back down,” she said. “We will double down.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.