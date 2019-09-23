(Bloomberg) -- The eleventh annual Climate Week is upon us. That means a slew of companies will be making pledges to be greener as executives and heads of state gather in New York to discuss ways to stop the planet from warming.

Companies are facing increasing pressure from customers and investors s reduce greenhouse gases that cause global warming. And as the costs of wind and solar plunge, switching to clean energy is increasingly becoming a financial decision rather than strictly an ethical one.

Heads of State Call for Action, Newsom Blasts Trump (9:30 a.m.)

At the opening ceremony of Climate Week in New York, heads of state and local government leaders are calling for immediate action. The loudest applause so far went to California Governor Gavin Newsom, who lashed out at U.S. President Donald Trump for rolling back environmental regulations and promoting use of fossil fuels that cause climate change.

“I don’t know what the hell happened to our country that we have the president that we have in this issue,” Newsom said. “I’m absolutely humiliated.”

Pension Fund Pledge to Make Portfolios Carbon-Free (9:00 a.m.)

A coalition of pension funds including Allianz SE and Swiss RE AG have pledged to make their investment portfolios climate neutral by 2050. Combined, the companies have more than $2.4 trillion in investments, the group said in a statement.

“Mitigating climate change is the challenge of our lifetime,” Oliver Bate, Allianz’schief executive officer, said in a statement. “Politics, business and societies across the globe need to act as one to rapidly reduce climate emissions.”

