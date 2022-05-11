(Bloomberg) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom is proposing a $125 million package to bolster access to reproductive health services and prepare for an influx of people seeking abortions should Roe v. Wade be overturned.

The Democratic governor plans an additional $57 million in spending on top of a January budget proposal for $68 million in abortion-related funds, according to a statement from his office Wednesday. The money would go to providing care for uninsured people, improving infrastructure for reproductive health facilities and giving grants for outreach and education.

Newsom also said he will propose offering incentives to businesses in states with laws perceived as anti-abortion or anti-LGBTQ to relocate to California. He is due to release his latest budget proposal on Friday.

California is accelerating efforts to make the state an abortion sanctuary after the leak of a draft opinion by the US Supreme Court indicating that Roe v. Wade would be reversed. He and leaders of the Democratic-controlled legislature said last week that they would ask voters to amend the state’s constitution to enshrine the right to an abortion.

We’re “making sure that all women -- not just those in California -- know that this state continues to recognize their fundamental rights,” Newsom said in the statement.

California has already sought to shore up abortion access, enacting a law in March to prevent insurers from charging out-of-pocket costs for the procedure. The legislature also is considering a package of 13 bills tied to reproductive rights, some of which would provide funding for abortion-seekers both in and out of state, as well as legal protection for providers.

The most-populous state, flush with cash from a record budget surplus, joins other liberal-leaning areas in pledging more funding for abortion services.

This week, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said the state would invest $35 million to help clinics prepare for a flood of abortion-seekers, both by expanding their capacity and providing extra security to protect patients and providers. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced that the city would provide $500,000 to providers and local abortion funds that assist both Illinois residents and women across state lines.

California would be home to an estimated 30% of abortion clinics in America should Roe be overturned, data analyzed by the San Francisco Chronicle show. Already, it provides the closest abortion access for an estimated 46,000 women of reproductive age in neighboring states, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a pro-choice research group. If Roe was reversed and states moved to ban abortions entirely, the research group estimates that as many as 1.4 million women from elsewhere would rely on California clinics.

