(Bloomberg) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom proposed deep spending cuts during the next fiscal year to deal with a $37.9 billion deficit left by inflation and a plunge in tax revenue from wealthy earners, a gap that is much smaller than had been projected by the state’s fiscal analyst.

The $208.7 billion proposal would shrink the state’s general-fund budget by more than 7% from the current fiscal year. Newsom will revise his proposal in May accounting for the latest revenue figures and negotiations with the legislature, which is controlled by fellow Democrats.

The state’s nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office in December had pegged the deficit at about $68 billion — which would be the largest in state history — due to an “unprecedented” downward revision to estimated tax receipts. The deficit calculation was clouded by a rare delay in the tax filing deadline that concealed the size of the hole until late last year, and Newsom is now estimating that the actual hole will be significantly smaller.

“The budget shortfall facing lawmakers in 2024 — estimated at $37.9 billion — is rooted in two separate but related developments during the past two years — the substantial decline in the stock market that drove down revenues in 2022 and the unprecedented delay in critical income tax collections,” Newsom said in his budget proposal.

His plan calls for drawing $13.1 billion from the state’s reserves to close the budget gap and cuts $8.5 billion in spending from key priorities including climate change initiatives, housing and a scholarship program. He proposed a $1.6 billion accounting maneuver that pushes the last payroll for state workers in the fiscal year into the following fiscal year.

Newsom had already cited cost concerns as a reason for seeking to change plans to raise the minimum wage for health-care workers in the state that was enacted by a 2023 law, and his administration has ordered a spending freeze across government agencies.

With a progressive tax system that takes in less revenue when the income of the highest earners declines, California saw its outlook weaken after a 2022 slump in the stock and bond markets. The top 1% of earners pay nearly half of personal income-tax collections.

Last year, California delayed the tax-filing deadline for the majority of the population by seven months after severe storms swept the state in early 2023. As a result, it over allocated tens of billions of dollars, mainly to schools, based on mandatory budget formulas tied to faulty revenue forecasts due to the delayed tax deadline.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.