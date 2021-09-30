(Bloomberg) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom is releasing a children’s picture book inspired by his own diagnosis of dyslexia as a young boy.

Newsom, 53, said in a tweet on Thursday that he wrote “Ben and Emma’s Big Hit” in the hopes of motivating other kids “struggling with learning differences.”

The story is about a young baseball enthusiast, Ben, who starts managing his dyslexia by looking at the shapes of words like the lines of a baseball diamond or the pitcher’s mound, according to a description on its Amazon website. The book’s font size is designed to be easier for people with dyslexia to read.

Newsom, a father of four who attended Santa Clara University on a baseball scholarship, fought off a recall vote this month.

