(Bloomberg) -- California faces a court challenge to a 2020 law that requires public companies to diversify their boards by including minority members.

Austin, Texas-based Alliance for Fair Board Recruitment said in a complaint that the “quota regime” imposed by two California laws that call for gender and racial balance is unconstitutional and hurts investors.

California Governor Gavin Newsom in October signed into law the nation’s first mandate for boards of directors to seat members of underrepresented communities on boards. The other law at issue was enacted in 2018 and requires public corporations to have at least one woman on their boards of directors, with penalties ranging from $100,000 to $300,000 for violations.

The requirements harm pensioners and other investors by reducing shareholder value, the nonprofit said in its complaint. If California had looked at research on diversity issues, it would see that “the imposition of race and sex quotas on corporate board hiring is unlikely to bring California’s corporations even one red cent,” the group said in Monday’s complaint.

