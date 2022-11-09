(Bloomberg) -- As the polls closed in California at 8 pm on Tuesday and the hours ticked by, 27 of the state’s 52 races for seats in the US House had yet to be called.

The still undecided contests are being closely watched: With the Republicans holding 203 House seats as of 2 pm EST on Tuesday, and 218 needed for control, 15 seats would be enough to flip the House to red. The outcome of about 40 House seats nationwide has yet to be determined.

Voting by mail could be contributing to the delay. Under a law signed by Governor Gavin Newsom last fall, all registered voters in the state must be sent a mail-in ballot, which can be postmarked on or before Election Day and arrive up to seven days later to be included in the final tally.

Another reason for the delay could be that the state is riding a record-high rate of voter registrations, with 82% of eligible people signing up. That’s the highest percentage in the last 72 years, according to California Secretary of State Shirley Weber. Depending on the volume of various types of ballots, it may take up to 30 days for county elections officials to verify voter records and determine if ballots have been cast by eligible voters, said a spokesperson for Weber.

California also allows same-day registration. Those voters would have to be verified before any count is finalized. The state has 22 million registered voters, 47% of whom are Democrats and 24% Republicans. The rest had no party preference.

Projected turnout in California this year is 11.5 million, or about 44.9% of eligible voters, according to the US Elections Project at the University of Florida. That's down from the 2018 midterm elections, when 12.7 million Californians voted, or about 49.3%.

California is notoriously slow when it comes to counting, with final calls typically made by the end of the week when mail-in and absentee ballots arrive from military personnel and others living overseas.

In Los Angeles County, the nation's largest by population, it could be several days before the winner of several competitive races and ballot measures are determined. With an estimated 44% of the votes counted in the election for LA mayor, real estate developer Rick Caruso is leading with 51.3%, compared with 48.8% for US Representative Karen Bass.

The Los Angeles county registrar's office is due to release the next batch of results on Friday.

