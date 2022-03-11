(Bloomberg) -- California, which has the nation’s most expensive retail gasoline, experienced the state’s biggest-ever weekly price increases at the pump this week, according to the American Automobile Association.

The average price for self-serve regular rose by 75 cents a gallon to $5.69, according to AAA’s weekly survey released Thursday. In Los Angeles-Long Beach, prices averaged $5.78 per gallon, up 77 cents from a week ago. San Diego experienced a 73-cent increase to $5.71 a gallon, the group said.

Gas prices were rising all over the country as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine injected volatility into the oil market. Brent oil soared to as high as $139.13 a barrel at the start of this week before falling to trade near $111 on Friday.

The AAA warned of further possible supply disruptions at PBF’s Torrance refinery in Southern California, which has a capacity of 155,000 barrels per day.

Governor Gavin Newsom this week in his State of the State address proposed a tax rebate to help cushion the pain for commuters.

Read More: Why Some Californians Are Paying $6.95 for a Gallon of Gasoline

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.