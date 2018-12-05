(Bloomberg) -- California Attorney General Xavier Becerra was asked by a federal judge to weigh in on whether the “reckless operation or maintenance” of power lines by PG&E Corp. in connection with Northern California wildfires would constitute a crime.

The request by U.S. District Judge William Alsup follows his order last week demanding assurances from PG&E that its electrical grid hasn’t endangered the public.

Key Insights

Alsup’s orders are adding pressure on the beleaguered utility while it’s already under intense scrutiny over whether its equipment or negligence contributed to massively destructive blazes this year and last year.

The judge has a history of referring matters under his supervision to prosecutors for further investigation. When Alsup was presiding over Waymo’s lawsuit accusing Uber Technologies Inc. of trade-secret theft, he referred the case to federal prosecutors.

Alsup has PG&E on his radar because he’s supervising the company’s probation stemming from felony convictions for safety violations in the wake of a gas pipeline explosion outside San Francisco that killed eight people in 2010.

Get More

