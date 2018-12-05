47m ago
California's Top Prosecutor Drawn Into PG&E-Wildfire Inquiry
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- California Attorney General Xavier Becerra was asked by a federal judge to weigh in on whether the “reckless operation or maintenance” of power lines by PG&E Corp. in connection with Northern California wildfires would constitute a crime.
- The request by U.S. District Judge William Alsup follows his order last week demanding assurances from PG&E that its electrical grid hasn’t endangered the public.
- Alsup’s orders are adding pressure on the beleaguered utility while it’s already under intense scrutiny over whether its equipment or negligence contributed to massively destructive blazes this year and last year.
- The judge has a history of referring matters under his supervision to prosecutors for further investigation. When Alsup was presiding over Waymo’s lawsuit accusing Uber Technologies Inc. of trade-secret theft, he referred the case to federal prosecutors.
- Alsup has PG&E on his radar because he’s supervising the company’s probation stemming from felony convictions for safety violations in the wake of a gas pipeline explosion outside San Francisco that killed eight people in 2010.
