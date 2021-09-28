(Bloomberg) -- California’s top utility regulator plans to step down at the end of 2021, resigning five years before her term was set to end.

California Public Utilities Commission President Marybel Batjer said she had reached the “difficult decision” to leave her post and would focus on helping “facilitate the transition of new leadership and better position the state for the reliability and safety challenges of this and subsequent summers and wildfire seasons,” according to an emailed statement.

California Governor Gavin Newsom appointed Batjer to president of the CPUC in July 2019. She was reappointed as president in December 2020, and her term was set to end January 1, 2027.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.