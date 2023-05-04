(Bloomberg) -- California’s wet winter will help the Golden State keep the lights on when energy demand soars this summer, PG&E Corp.’s top executive said.

The series of atmospheric rivers that slammed the state with heavy snow and rain has replenished hydroelectric supplies that had been sapped by drought.

“All of this rain has filled up our reservoirs,” PG&E Chief Executive Officer Patti Poppe said in an interview Thursday. “We have a very large hydro system with additional capacity that will be available this year on multiple days, whereas last year and the year before, we were really holding it for the peak-of-peak days.”

Levels at PG&E’s 16 largest reservoirs were close to average as of April 1, considerably better than the prior year, Poppe said. Low hydroelectric supplies from drought have made it more challenging for California’s grid operators to meet soaring demand during the hottest summer evenings.

