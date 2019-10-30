(Bloomberg) -- High winds that threaten the worst fire conditions in “recent memory” in California could start to subside by late Thursday, giving the region a break from blackouts.

Wind gusts could reach 80 miles (129 kilometers) per hour across parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, the National Weather Service said. While the worst conditions will be in Southern California, high winds capable of whipping flames are expected to span almost the entire state.

There’s a good chance conditions across California will improve by the weekend, said Bryan Jackson, a forecaster at the U.S. Weather Prediction Center.

“It is going to be notable,” Jackson said by telephone. “It is really some of the worst conditions for fire-growth behavior in recent memory. It is a desert wind that is coming across the area, it is a bone-dry desert wind.”

The state has been hit with four forced blackouts this month, igniting a debate over how far the state is willing to go to keep wildfires from erupting amid an increasingly warmer and drier climate. Massive blazes have continued to break out, forcing tens of thousands to evacuate near Los Angeles and in Sonoma County’s wine country.

To contact the reporter on this story: Brian K. Sullivan in Boston at bsullivan10@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Tina Davis at tinadavis@bloomberg.net, Joe Richter, Reg Gale

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.