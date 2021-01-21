(Bloomberg) -- California’s health department said on Wednesday that providers can immediately start using a batch of Moderna Inc. vaccine that had been withheld since Sunday over worries it was linked to a series of allergic reactions.

After an investigation, it was determined that there was no scientific basis for pausing administration of the vaccine lot, California state epidemiologist Erica Pan said in a statement.

“We convened the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup and additional allergy and immunology specialists to examine the evidence collected. We had further discussions with the County of San Diego Department of Public Health, the FDA, CDC and manufacturer, and found no scientific basis to continue the pause,” Pan said in the statement.

Moderna confirmed the action in a emailed statement Thursday.

After six possible allergic reactions were reported Jan. 13 at Petco Park in San Diego, California had advised providers in the state to hold off on administering shots from the particular batch “out of an extreme abundance of caution.”

While federal officials were investigating the reports, representatives from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the agencies didn’t recommend providers stop giving the shots.

