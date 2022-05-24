(Bloomberg) -- California asked the Biden administration whether it could qualify for federal funds to support its last nuclear power plant as the state grapples with potential electricity shortfalls.

In a letter Monday to US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, California Governor Gavin Newsom’s office said federal money will be a key factor in evaluating whether to extend the life of the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant beyond its planned 2025 retirement date.

Newsom’s office said the plant may be needed to fill potential electricity shortfalls due to the planned retirements of power generators as well as delayed clean-power projects.

His office asked the Energy Department if it could amend its requirements for a nuclear program to enable Diablo Canyon to qualify.

Utility giant PG&E Corp. is the operator of the plant.

