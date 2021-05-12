(Bloomberg) -- California’s grid operator said they see a risk of power supply shortages this summer if the U.S. West is hit with an extreme heat wave like the one that triggered blackouts in the state last August.

The state should be in a better position than last year to handle demand due to an increase in power generation capacity, as well as policy and market-design changes made since last summer, the California Independent System Operator said in a statement Wednesday.

