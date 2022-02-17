(Bloomberg) -- California will rely on wastewater testing and the ability to quickly ramp up vaccinations to deal with future waves of the coronavirus, under a plan officials unveiled Thursday.

With the omicron variant rapidly fading in the state, Governor Gavin Newsom is trying to lay the groundwork for a return to something like normal life after two years of lockdowns and mask mandates.

The plan -- given the acronym SMARTER -- says the state will negotiate with manufacturers to maintain a supply of tests that can be quickly deployed in case wastewater scans detect new outbreaks. California, which lost more than 82,500 people to the virus, will also maintain a stockpile of 75 million high-quality masks for rapid distribution and wants to maintain the ability to administer 200,000 vaccine doses per day.

“As case rates decline, we must be humble,” Newsom, a Democrat, said Thursday in a tweet. “We don’t know what COVID may bring but we’ve learned a lot.”

