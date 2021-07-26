9m ago
California State Workers Must Get Covid Vaccine or Weekly Tests
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- California will require all state employees to prove they’ve been vaccinated or wear a mask in the office and get tested for the coronavirus at least once a week, state officials announced Monday.
In addition to the requirement for state employees, California will require workers in all health care facilities -- public and private -- to provide proof of vaccination or wear a mask and submit to twice-weekly tests.
