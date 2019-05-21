(Bloomberg) -- California sued the Trump administration over the government’s decision to withdraw a grant of almost $1 billion that would have funded a high-speed rail project in the state.

The Federal Railroad Authority cancelled the grant on May 16 while signaling its intent to reallocate money distributed to other “inter-city” rail projects. California’s lawsuit claims the FRA’s “sudden decision” violates its own procedures, and has asked a San Francisco federal court to block the government from re-obligating the funds and transferring them elsewhere.

