(Bloomberg) -- California sued the Trump administration for allegedly failing to follow through on bipartisan student-loan forgiveness legislation from 2007 to encourage graduates to join the public sector as teachers, emergency medical technicians and firefighters.

The law was intended to forgive loans for public sector workers who made qualifying payments for about 10 years. But Education Secretary Betsy DeVos failed to properly implement a temporary extension of the program by denying almost all loan forgiveness requests since they started being filed by applicants in 2017, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra alleges in the suit filed Wednesday.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.