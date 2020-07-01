(Bloomberg) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom ordered the shutdown of indoor businesses including restaurants, bars, museums and movie theaters in 19 counties as the state grapples with a surge of infections from the coronavirus.

The areas affected include Los Angeles County, the hardest-hit part of the state, and in total account for about 70% of California’s population, Newsom said at a press briefing Wednesday.

After avoiding the worst of the virus’s wrath early in the pandemic, California is now grappling with an acceleration of infections. The state on Wednesday reported more than 9,700 new cases, its biggest daily jump so far. Total infections nearly doubled in the month of June, while hospitalizations are at a record.

Los Angeles County, which has more than 100,000 cases, earlier this week closed beaches and banned fireworks displays for Independence Day. Diners had been allowed to eat indoors since May 29, provided the restaurants met certain criteria.

Few industries have suffered as much during the coronavirus as food and hospitality. Restaurants across the country have closed their doors and fired staff, some temporarily and others for good.

