(Bloomberg) -- California, the first state to tell residents to stay home to fight the coronavirus pandemic, may be about to do it again.

Governor Gavin Newsom warned Thursday that the state would impose a new shelter-at-home order if hospitals start running short of intensive-care capacity, a dire possibility that could happen in some areas as soon a this week.

“The bottom line is if we don’t act now, our hospital system will be overwhelmed,” he said.

The order would be imposed in specific regions -- such as the San Francisco Bay Area or Southern California -- rather than statewide. It would take effect once a region’s hospitals had only 15% of their intensive care unit beds available, a threshold none has crossed so far. If imposed, the order would last three weeks.

The new orders would be less stringent than the one California imposed in the spring, which closed all nonessential businesses. In the latest rules, indoor retailers and shopping centers would be open at 20% capacity, and entertainment production and sports could operate without live audiences.

The most populous state, after beating back a virus surge in the summer, is now grappling with its fastest increase in infections since the pandemic began. California added almost 300,000 cases in November alone, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Hospitalizations are at a record and may double or triple by Christmas, Newsom warned this week.

Los Angeles County, home to 10 million people and almost a third of California’s confirmed infections, this week took the lead in issuing new stay-at-home measures. Mayor Eric Garcetti on Wednesday night imposed lockdown orders -- though with several exemptions -- as the city approaches a “devastating tipping point.”

