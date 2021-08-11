(Bloomberg) -- All California teachers and public school employees must be vaccinated against Covid-19 or submit to regular testing, Governor Gavin Newsom said Wednesday.

The decision came after the San Francisco, Long Beach and Oakland school districts set similar mandates. The rule makes California the first state in the nation to mandate vaccines for all school employees, including bus drivers, janitors and cafeteria workers.

“The state of California is trying to lead by example,” Newsom said at a press conference in Oakland. “It’s based upon science, argument, and data.”

Newsom, in response to a reporter’s question, said he isn’t currently considering a vaccine mandate for students but “we’ll consider that if necessary.”

The National Education Association, the largest U.S. teachers union, has opposed broad vaccine mandates, saying they should be negotiated at the district level. The second-largest, the American Federation of Teachers previously opposed vaccine orders, but has shifted its stance.

“It’s not a new thing to have immunizations in schools,” President Randi Weingarten said Sunday on NBC News, adding that circumstances have changed. “We need to be working with our employers, not opposing them, on vaccine mandates.”

About 90% of educators and school staff across the country are now vaccinated, according to a White House statement.

California has also mandated vaccines or testing for all state employees and all healthcare workers.

