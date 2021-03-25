California to Offer Vaccinations to Everyone 50 Years and Over

(Bloomberg) -- California will make coronavirus vaccinations available to all people aged 50 and over starting April 1 as the supply of doses flowing to the state finally ramps up, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday.

People who are 16 and older will be able to make vaccination appointments starting April 15, Newsom said.

California, with a population of nearly 40 million people, has been receiving about 1.8 million vaccine doses per week. But the state expects that number to grow to 2.5 million doses per week for the first half of April and 3 million per week for the month’s second half. State officials say they have the capacity to administer 3 million doses per week, if they get the supply.

“With vaccine supply increasing and by expanding eligibility to more Californians, the light at the end of the tunnel continues to get brighter,” Newsom said in a statement.

The state has administered just under 16 million doses to date.

