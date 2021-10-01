(Bloomberg) -- California will mandate Covid-19 vaccines for children attending school once the shots are federally approved for their age groups, becoming the first state to require the inoculations in classrooms.

The mandate, which follows similar actions by several school districts in the most-populous U.S. state, will be implemented in phases for grades 7 to 12 and kindergarten to sixth grade. California anticipates that the requirement will kick in for the older students on July 1, 2022.

School employees, who currently must be vaccinated or submit to weekly tests, will be subject to the shot requirement once the first phase for students applies.

“While individual counties and schools may accelerate vaccine requirements, the state requirement will create a statewide standard to ensure all staff and students will be vaccinated,” according to a statement from Governor Gavin Newsom’s office.

Unvaccinated students can remain in independent study but not attend school in person.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.