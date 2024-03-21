(Bloomberg) -- California next week plans to sell $2.6 billion of bonds, the municipal market’s second-largest offering this year, and high demand from eager investors is likely despite the state’s ballooning budget deficit.

New sales of tax-exempt bonds in California have been gobbled up by buyers looking to shield income from the state’s high taxes and to lock in yields before anticipated rate cuts by the Federal Reserve later this year. California, home to more billionaires than any other state and hundreds of thousands of millionaires, levies a rate of at least 13.3% on its highest earners.

The desire for tax-advantaged investments means California bond deals can sell at yields lower than AAA-rated benchmark muni securities. The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority sold $114 million of bonds this week with yields as much as 30 basis points below that benchmark, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“The richness of California paper of late just illustrates how starved for supply the market really is,” said Dora Lee, director of research at Belle Haven Investments. “With the anticipation of Fed cuts later this year, there is a feeling that the window is closing to lock in these yields.”

Investors have been willing to look past a big change in California’s budget outlook, which is susceptible to large swings because of a dependence on taxes paid by the wealthiest residents. This budget cycle, Governor Gavin Newsom is working to close a deficit of roughly $73 billion, according to estimates from the state’s Legislative Analyst’s Office. The governor’s budget projects a smaller shortfall.

“California’s tax revenues have been under pressure because the stock market’s been a little weaker and they derive a lot of their income taxes from capital gains,” said Christopher Lanouette, managing director at CIBC Private Wealth Group. “I suspect that if the economy does slow and they need to fill that gap, maybe there’s a potential that they raise taxes.”

Next week’s sale includes $1.3 billion of debt to fund a variety of voter-approved capital projects, including school and hospital construction, improvements to clean water access and disaster preparedness. Additionally, the offering will refinance existing bonds to cut the state’s long-term borrowing costs.

Retail investors will begin placing orders on Monday ahead of institutional pricing on Tuesday, March 26. The bonds will be underwritten by JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co. California’s general obligation bonds are rated Aa2 by Moody’s Ratings, AA- by S&P Global Ratings and AA by Fitch Ratings.

A boost to investor demand may come from President Joe Biden’s latest budget proposal, which calls for sweeping tax increases on corporations and the wealthy.

“Talks of increased taxes to close budget gaps at both the state and federal levels will only make tax exempt securities more attractive in the long run,” said Belle Haven’s Lee.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.