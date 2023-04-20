California to Supply Most Water Since 2006 After Winter Deluge

(Bloomberg) -- California will send water to cities and towns in amounts not seen in nearly two decades after an exceptionally wet winter created a record mountain snow pack and filled parched rivers and streams.

The state said Thursday it will meet 100% of requested supplies for 29 water agencies that serve 27 million residents, the highest allocation since 2006. The announcement comes after several years of extreme drought had triggered sharp reductions in supplies, forcing cities to impose restrictions on household taps and farms to cut production.

Read More: California Reels as ‘Rivers’ in Sky Morph From Blessing to Curse

“California is moving and storing as much water as possible to meet the state’s needs, reduce the risk of flooding, and protect our communities, agriculture, and the environment,” California Governor Gavin Newsom said in a statement.

The state will also deliver an additional 5% of supplies to help recharge groundwater that was badly overdrawn during the drought.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.