(Bloomberg) -- California lawmakers outlined a proposal to help PG&E Corp. and other utilities cope with billions of dollars of potential damages from deadly wildfires that destroyed thousands of homes last year.

The plan, part of a broad package addressing the growing threat of wildfires, doesn’t go as far as PG&E wanted to alleviate its liabilities but may help ease Wall Street’s concerns regarding the company’s liquidity. It would allow utilities to float bonds to cover fire costs, but the measure doesn’t call for changing a state law that holds them responsible for blazes even if they weren’t negligent.

The proposal, which would also require utilities to have fire-prevention plans, must be passed by lawmakers before the legislative session ends Aug. 31.

“We must protect the long-term interest of the utility ratepayer,” said California Senator Bill Dodd, co-chair of a conference committee set up to address wildfire risks. “We can all agree the status quo is unacceptable.”

PG&E, the state’s biggest utility owner, has spent months lobbying lawmakers for relief from wildfire costs that could reach as high as $17 billion, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. The San Francisco-based company wanted to change a state law that says property owners can collect compensation from utilities linked to fires even if the companies weren’t negligent. Governor Jerry Brown had proposed relaxing that standard, although lawmakers on the wildfire committee ultimately abandoned the idea.

The ability to issue bonds to cover potential fire liabilities could help PG&E spread the costs over an extended period of time. It would “substantially subside immediate liquidity concerns of raising proceeds to address looming costs,” Julien Dumoulin-Smith, an analyst for Bank of America Merrill Lynch, said in a research note Aug. 17.

PG&E has lost about $12 billion in market value since early October when blazes broke out in Northern California wine country. State investigators have said PG&E equipment caused 16 of last year’s fires.

