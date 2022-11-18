(Bloomberg) -- Edison International’s Southern California utility warned it may need to shut off electricity this weekend to about 16,600 customers as gusty winds increase the chances of wildfires.

A high wind warning is in effect for the Los Angeles County mountains from 10 p.m. local time Friday through 3 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Winds of 45 miles (72 kilometers) per hour, with gusts up to 70 miles per hour, were forecast.

The high winds come after a Pacific storm dumped parts of California with rain. “The scope is relatively small compared to other events, primarily because of the rain we had,” David Song, a Southern California Edison spokesman, said in a phone interview Friday.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.