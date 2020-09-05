Power lines and transmission towers at sunrise in Crockett, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. On Tuesday -- just as California was preparing to plunge as many as 6 million people into darkness to save the power system from one of the worst heat waves in generations -- blazes torched tens of thousands of acres, forcing people to flee their homes and prompting California Governor Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency only days into the peak of the wildfire season.
Photographer: Bloomberg/Bloomberg
(Bloomberg) -- California grid operators warned of possible rotating blackouts on Saturday as power reserves had fallen below critical levels during a record-breaking heat wave.
The California Independent System Operator declared a Level 2 grid emergency, asking certain customers to cut their power use for financial incentives.
