{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Top Stories

    Mortgage renewals to weigh on Canada's economic outlook: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

    Trudeau announces housing agreement with Vaughan under national housing accelerator

    IMF chief says the global economy has shown resilience in the face of COVID, war and high rates

    Former Rogers CEO responds to countersuit, alleges 'campaign of dishonesty'

    Canadian entrepreneurs are in decline: RBC Economics

    Immigration should be considered with jobs data: economist

    Top Stories

    Mortgage renewals to weigh on Canada's economic outlook: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

    Trudeau announces housing agreement with Vaughan under national housing accelerator

    IMF chief says the global economy has shown resilience in the face of COVID, war and high rates

    Former Rogers CEO responds to countersuit, alleges 'campaign of dishonesty'

    Canadian entrepreneurs are in decline: RBC Economics

    Immigration should be considered with jobs data: economist

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video
    Ask A Lawyer

    Embedded Image

    Do I get severance pay in Ontario?

    SPONSORED: There’s little that matches the experience of losing your job. Whether you saw it coming or were caught off guard, there’s a flood of emotions that pull the rug out from beneath you.

     
     

    Columnists

     

    Embedded Image

     

    BNN Bloomberg Newsletters

     

    Most Popular Stocks

    Recently Viewed Stocks

    {{column.title}}
    {{column.title}}
    {{stock[column.field]}}
    {{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field }}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | currency}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field]}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field]}}
    {{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] }}
    {{stock[column.field] | currency}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field]}}
    - -
    As of: {{timeStamp}}

    No Data Found

    Investment Trends

    Advertisement

     

     

     
     