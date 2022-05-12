(Bloomberg) -- A fast-moving wildfire has ripped through a town in California’s Orange County, spurring evacuations and burning homes in the wealthy enclave.

The blaze, called the Coastal Fire, has consumed at least 195 acres in Laguna Niguel, about 55 miles (89 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles, the Orange County Fire Authority said in a tweet. Residents have been evacuated from Laguna Niguel, while the officials said there’s no immediate threat to Laguna Beach.

At least 20 homes were burned in Laguna Niguel, and about 100 more are in the wildfire’s path, the Orange County Register said, citing the county sheriff’s office.

The blaze is one of three currently burning across California, according to the state Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, commonly known as Cal Fire. The two others are the House Fire near Fresno and the Moonlight RX fire in the Plumas National Forest in Northern California. So far this year, 1,561 fires have scorched 6,718 acres (2,719 hectares).

