(Bloomberg) -- A wildfire in the Sierra Nevada mountains of Northern California grew to more than 85,000 acres overnight with more than 800 structures threatened.

The Dixie Fire, which PG&E Corp. said may have been sparked by one of its power lines, is about 15% contained and could expand by an additional 2 to 3 miles (3.2 to 4.8 kilometers) on Wednesday, according to a Twitter post by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The blaze is burning near the site of the deadly 2018 Camp Fire and has almost tripled in size since Monday. Several small mountain communities are in danger. A PG&E worker investigating a power outage near the start of the Dixie fire discovered a tree leaning against a power line with fire on the ground nearby, the company said in a report filed on Sunday.

