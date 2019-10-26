(Bloomberg) -- Major California wineries are bracing for long closures as power remains cut amid efforts to staunch fires raging through the state’s wine-producing region.

Only 10% contained, the Kincade fire has swept through about 25,455 acres -- an area bigger than Manhattan -- burning about 50 homes and buildings so far.

Two wineries in the region owned by five-time Oscar winner Francis Ford Coppola aren’t in immediate danger, but closed their doors Thursday because of smoky air.

Francis Ford Coppola Winery canceled its Sunday Halloween carnival, but its grapes are safe.

“The winery has harvested the majority of our vineyards,” said Corey Beck, Coppola’s chief executive. “The grapes are in production at the winery where we currently have available back-up power if needed.”

Five minutes up Highway 101, Trione Vineyards & Winery will stay closed until at least Monday. That’s the longest ever because of a fire, a spokeswoman said.

“We had a wedding Saturday, and they’ve moved to a San Francisco location,” she said. They closed for the 2017 fires because staff and owners lived in affected areas.

California is the world’s fourth-largest wine producer and source of about 80% of U.S.-made wine, according to the Wine Institute. Home to 3,900 wineries and 5,900 grape growers, the state lures 24 million visitors annually to its wine regions, the most in the nation.

Bankrupt utility PG&E Corp. is preparing to cut power to an estimated 2.5 million Californians in what would be the state’s largest -- and potentially longest -- deliberate blackout ever. California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Friday, largely blaming PG&E.

“We should not have to be here,” he said in a news conference.

“We will hold them accountable for the business interruption and costs associated with these blackouts,” he said. “We will do the same with the other two investor-owned utilities in Southern California.”

