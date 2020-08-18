(Bloomberg) -- Californians avoided a third round of rolling blackouts Tuesday, as consumers cut their energy use enough to ward off outages.

Still, an unrelenting heat wave that’s driving people to throttle up their air conditioners is testing the electric grid, setting the stage for further outages. Since Friday, millions of Californians have seen their lights abruptly cut with little notice -- part of a last-ditch effort by the state’s grid operator to save the system from cascading power failures.

The state’s grid operator had said earlier Tuesday that up to 6 million people could lose power but said cuts could be averted if enough big power users scaled back. On Monday, advisers to California Governor Gavin Newsom made personal telephone calls to refineries, industries and the state’s port authorities, asking them to reduce power consumption in a successful effort to evade blackouts.

The recent outages have drawn criticism from industry experts who say they weren’t necessary, prompted Newsom to open an investigation and raised questions about the reliability of the state’s grid, which has become increasingly dependent on intermittent solar and wind generation in recent years.

Temperatures across the West are between 10 and 20 degrees Fahrenheit above normal, according to the U.S. Weather Prediction Center. Sacramento was already at 103 degrees Fahrenheit (39 Celsius) by 12 p.m., with a forecast high of 109. Los Angeles was at 100.

This month is the first time California has resorted to rotating outages since the 2001 energy crisis. And it couldn’t be hitting the region at a more vulnerable time, with the pandemic forcing people into lockdown, leaving them with little choice but to endure the heat indoors. The cutoffs have been reminiscent of the mass blackouts that utilities carried out less than a year ago to keep their electrical lines from sparking fires during unusually strong windstorms -- all extreme weather events made more frequent by climate change.

Earlier, President Donald Trump blamed blamed Democrats for the blackouts, saying they are “intentionally” shutting off power to millions of people.

“In California, Democrats have intentionally implemented rolling blackouts — forcing Americans in the dark,” the president said on Twitter. “Democrats are unable to keep up with energy demand.”

One thing that has made California’s grid so vulnerable to soaring demand is the state’s rapid shift away from natural gas. About 9 gigawatts of gas generation, enough to power 6.8 million homes, have been retired over the past five years as the state turns increasingly to renewables, according to BloombergNEF. That leaves fewer options when the sun sets and solar production wanes.

Normally, California can import enough power from neighboring states when supplies are tight. But the sprawling heat wave blanketing the U.S. West is pushing power plants to the hilt across the region.

“California is in a tight spot,” BNEF analyst Brian Bartholomew said. “It’s retired a lot of gas. And the storage that’s supposed to help hasn’t yet come online.”

The relentless heat is also starting to take a physical toll on California’s power system. Transformers -- the metal cylinders sitting atop power poles -- can malfunction and catch fire if they don’t cool off at night. And temperatures in some parts of Southern California are expected to remain in the low 80’s overnight. During the 2006 heatwave, the state’s utilities lost more than 1,500 of these devices, with each knocking out service to one neighborhood in the process.

The heat wave gripping the West Coast stems from a stubborn, high-pressure system that has parked itself across the Great Basin spanning Nevada and other western states. It essentially acts as a lid trapping hot air, and there aren’t any indications it’s going to budge soon.

Such phenomenons, sometimes called heat domes, are getting worse because the Earth’s climate is changing. As the planet warms, the contrast between the heat at the equator and the cold at the pole decreases. That saps the strength of the jet stream, which otherwise would be able to shove the ridges out of the way. It explains in part why extreme heat has blanketed regions around the world in recent weeks.

Extreme weather has taken a profound toll on electrical grids in recent weeks. Earlier this month, millions of people lost power across the U.S. Midwest after a wall of lightning, hail and deadly winds tore a path of ruin from central Iowa to Chicago. Days earlier, Tropical Storm Isaias darkened millions of homes from the Carolinas to Connecticut.

