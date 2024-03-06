(Bloomberg) -- California voters are split in early returns on a ballot measure to borrow $6.4 billion to fund new housing and expand treatment programs for unhoused people, particularity those struggling with mental illness and addiction.

Proposition 1, the Behavioral Health Services Program, is a two-pronged initiative that includes the bond offering. A portion of the funds raised would go specifically to programs for veterans with serious behavioral health conditions. The second part advances changes to a 20-year-old tax on people earning $1 million by requiring counties to spend 30% of that revenue on housing instead of homelessness prevention services.

About 50.8% of voters approved the measure as of 12:10 a.m. with about 45% of the votes counted, according to the Associated Press.

Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom attempted to win broad support for the measure by selling it as an effort to get “people off the streets, out of tents and into treatment,” and provide homes to military veterans.

The ballot measure received bipartisan support, with one of the state’s leading Republican legislators, Bakersfield Senator Shannon Grove writing an op-ed in favor of the referendum published in the Orange County Register.

Money raised by the proposed $6.4 billion bond aims to address California’s housing shortage, which is estimated at more than 3 million units. The debt is projected to finance the construction of facilities capable of accommodating 6,800 individuals for mental health and substance abuse treatment, along with adding more outpatient treatment slots. It also aims to create up to 4,350 housing units, with 2,350 set aside for veterans.

The California Legislative Analyst’s Office estimates the state would pay about $9.3 billion to repay the bonded debt, excluding the cost of inflation.

