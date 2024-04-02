Californians Told to Keep Showers Short Despite Plenty of Water

(Bloomberg) -- California’s mountain snowpack has peaked just above its historic average for early spring, likely ensuring ample water this summer for farmers and residents of the drought-prone state.

But Governor Gavin Newsom doesn’t want Californians, who have endured years of dry weather, to just open up the taps.

“You can take a deep breath this year, but don’t quadruple the amount of time in your shower,” Newsom said. “Consider that this time next year, we might be in a different place.”

Newsom joined state water officials at their latest manual snowpack measurement of the season Tuesday in a Sierra Nevada meadow, recording water content that is 113% of average. Almost all of the state’s major reservoirs now hold more water than is typical for this time of year.

The snowpack — California’s single largest source of stored water — typically peaks around the start of April. This year marks the second spring in a row the snowpack topped its average level after a historic drought that triggered water rationing and devastating wildfires.

“Average is awesome,” said Karla Nemeth, director of the California Department of Water Resources.

Newsom urged Californians not to give up their conservation habits, saying climate change would likely mean a drier future and drought could return without warning. He released on Tuesday the latest update of the state’s water management plan, which includes steps such as desalination, storm water capture and groundwater recharging.

