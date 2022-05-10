(Bloomberg) -- California’s water use in March was the most since 2015 despite pleas for conservation amid a record dry start to the year.

Water used by residents to keep up lawns and gardens jumped nearly 19% compared to March 2020, state officials said during a media briefing Tuesday. The increase came despite a call last summer by California Governor Gavin Newsom for residents to voluntarily reduce water use by 15%.

The unusually hot and dry weather in March may have prompted residents to turn on their taps for irrigation and other uses, said Marielle Rhodeiro, a water specialist with the California Water Resources Control Board. Since July, the state has cut its overall water use by 3.7%, she said.

Most of the state’s reservoirs, including its two biggest, are well below their historical averages, officials said. The accumulated snow in the Sierra Nevadas that melts and fills reservoirs is also critically low due to the dry weather. Snowpack, as it is called, was at 22% of normal as of May 10, according to the state.

Across California, local agencies are now taking measures to cut water use given dwindling supplies. On Tuesday, Los Angeles ordered its 4 million residents to reduce watering their lawns from three days to two.

