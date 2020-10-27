Callaway Climbs After Report That It Will Buy Rest of Topgolf

(Bloomberg) -- Callaway Golf Co. climbed as much as 8% after the Wall Street Journal reported that it was nearing a deal to buy the remainder of driving-range chain Topgolf Entertainment Group, providing the golf-club giant with a new source of growth.

The deal would value closely held Topgolf at more than $2 billion and could be completed this week, the newspaper reported, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. Callaway, the maker of Big Bertha drivers and other equipment, already owns 14% of Topgolf.

Topgolf driving ranges -- which feature food, drinks and kids’ games -- are seen as a way to bring younger players to golf, which has suffered from aging demographics and the closing of hundreds of courses in recent years. They also have held up during the pandemic because golfers can practice their swing while remaining socially distant.

Callaway shares rose as high as $21.50 following the Journal report, marking the biggest intraday gain since June 29. The stock had fallen 6.1% this year through Monday’s close.

Callaway, located in Carlsbad, California, and Dallas-based Topgolf didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

